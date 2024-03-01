SOPHIE LLOYD Goes To NAMM For The First Time; Video

British guitar sensation, Sophie Lloyd, has shared the new video below, stating: "My FIRST ever NAMM experience and NAMM 2024 didn't disappoint! It was great catching up with some really cool brands and checking out some new awesome stuff! @KieselGuitarsTV also hosted their first EVER Kiesel Connect event with some incredible players to showcase the amazing guitars they put together! It was so cool hosting the event for them! If you haven't been to either of these events, you have to make sure to check them out next time!"

Sophie recently released a music video for her latest single “Let It Hurt" (Feat. Chris Robertson). As well as writing the emotional lyrics for the song, the Black Stone Cherry frontman contributes some wailing, bluesy licks to complement Sophie’s own rip-roaring solo.

"'Let It Hurt' is one of my favourite songs on the album,” declares Sophie. ”I had the main riff for this song written a couple years before the album just saved on my computer somewhere. Then when we started writing I was looking through my old archives and re-discovered this and we (Chris Painter and myself) wrote the rest of the instrumental in one day. We knew we wanted a really powerful blues/rock vocalist on this song and Chris Robertson just seemed perfect. He has one of the most incredible voices and sings with so much soul and feeling, I’m so honoured to have him transform this song into something amazing.”

“When Sophie reached out about a collaboration I was admittedly nervous, I had never written a song with someone I had never met in person before!,” shares Chris. “What came to be was a track that I think we can all be proud of, a passionate-intense guitar filled anthem about moving forward in times of darkness!! I couldn’t be more proud to be invited to be a part of Sophie’s journey!“

Filmed in Nashville, Tennesse, the video also includes a guest appearance from fellow Kiesel artist Cole Rolland, who takes up bass duties in the video.

“The video tells a story of connections you have with people around you and how the experiences you share have such an impact,” continues Sophie. “It follows the story of a girl and her father driving and fixing up this car, making great, happy memories together. Then as the years go on and the girl gets older the father has passed on and is no longer with them, but she can still feel that connection and is reminiscing about all the good times they had together. I hope people can watch this video and get a sense of comfort that if they have ever lost someone, know they are always with them.”

Released in November last year, Sophie’s first full length album, Imposter Syndrome, sees the guitar virtuoso teaming up with some of rock’s biggest names and her own personal heroes to create a stunning collection of work spanning a variety of genres from the rock and metal world. Released totally independently via her own Autumn Records, the album debuted at #3 in the Rock charts and #11 in the Indie charts, and received rave reviews in the press.

Tracklisting:

"Do Or Die" (feat. Nathan James)

"Pressure" (feat. Brandon Saller)

"Imposter Syndrome" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Let It Hurt" (feat. Chris Robertson)

"Runaway" (feat. Michael Starr)

"Fall Of Man" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Lost" (feat. Cole Rolland)

"Hanging On" (feat. Lauren Babic)

"Avalanche" (feat. Trevor McNevan)

"Won't You Come" (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

"Judge And Jury" (feat. Tyler Connolly)

"Judge And Jury" video:

"Runaway" featuring Michael Starr of Steel Panther:

"Lost" featuring Cole Rolland:

"Hanging On" featuring Lauren Babic:

"Fall Of Man" featuring Matthew K. Heafy of Trivium:

(Photos - Moise Nicolas)