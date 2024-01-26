SOPHIE LLOYD Performs Shred Version Of RORY GALLAGHER Classic "Bad Penny"; Video

British guitar sensation, Sophie Lloyd, has released the new video below, featuring a performance of Rory Gallagher's "Bad Penny".

Says Sophie: "Probably one of my biggest inspirations when I started playing! Enjoy this shred of the greatest guitarist no one has ever heard of.... Rory Gallagher."

Sophie released her debut album, Imposter Syndrome, via her own Autumn Records back in November. The album is available as a digipack CD, Black Gatefold Vinyl and Limited Edition Gatefold Purple Splatter Vinyl. Orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Do Or Die" (feat. Nathan James)

"Pressure" (feat. Brandon Saller)

"Imposter Syndrome" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Let It Hurt" (feat. Chris Robertson)

"Runaway" (feat. Michael Starr)

"Fall Of Man" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Lost" (feat. Cole Rolland)

"Hanging On" (feat. Lauren Babic)

"Avalanche" (feat. Trevor McNevan)

"Won't You Come" (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

"Judge And Jury" (feat. Tyler Connolly)

"Judge And Jury" video:

"Runaway" featuring Michael Starr of Steel Panther:

"Lost" featuring Cole Rolland:

"Hanging On" featuring Lauren Babic:

"Fall Of Man" featuring Matthew K. Heafy of Trivium: