SOPHIE LLOYD Releases Imposter Syndrome Debut Album; Official "Judge And Jury" Video Featuring THEORY OF A DEADMAN Vocalist TYLER CONNOLLY Streaming

British guitar sensation, Sophie Lloyd, released her debut album, Imposter Syndrome,via her own Autumn Records on November 10. To coincide with the release, an official video for "Judge And Jury" featuring Theory Of A Deadman vocalist Tyler Connolly can be viewed below.

Imposter Syndrome is available as a digipack CD, Black Gatefold Vinyl and Limited Edition Gatefold Purple Splatter Vinyl. Orders can be placed here.

Tracklisting:

"Do Or Die" (feat. Nathan James)

"Pressure" (feat. Brandon Saller)

"Imposter Syndrome" (feat. Lzzy Hale)

"Let It Hurt" (feat. Chris Robertson)

"Runaway" (feat. Michael Starr)

"Fall Of Man" (feat. Matthew K. Heafy)

"Lost" (feat. Cole Rolland)

"Hanging On" (feat. Lauren Babic)

"Avalanche" (feat. Trevor McNevan)

"Won't You Come" (feat. Marisa Rodriguez)

"Judge And Jury" (feat. Tyler Connolly)

"Runaway" featuring Michael Starr of Steel Panther:

"Lost" featuring Cole Rolland:

"Hanging On" featuring Lauren Babic:

"Fall Of Man" featuring Matthew K. Heafy of Trivium: