SOPHIE LLOYD Shares Instructional Video For "Do Or Die" Guitar Solo

British guitar sensation, Sophie Lloyd, recently released a single and video, "Do Or Die", featuring Nathan James. She has followed it up with a video lesson on how to play the solo for the song. Check it out below.

Shot in Birmingham Film Studios by Matt Daley of Clearway Media, the video for "Do Or Die" sees Sophie team up with Inglorious frontman Nathan James, and boasts a stunning performance from fire artist Lula.

“The response to ‘Do Or Die’ has been amazing, and I love seeing people react to the song” says Sophie on the reaction so far. “It's so cool seeing guitarists cover the solos and videos of people having it on in their cars and stuff. It's so awesome to see all the positive comments and it just makes me so much more excited to release the rest of the songs.”

On the video and working with Lula, Sophie says: “Working with Lula was amazing, she is such a talented performer, and takes her craft so seriously and is so dedicated. We've become such great friends and I'm so excited to see what she's doing next.”

“Do Or Die" feat. Nathan James sees the shred extraordinaire team up with the Inglorious frontman for a high octane, hard rocking collaboration, with music written by Sophie, vocals and lyrics by Nathan and a stunning production from famed studio wizard Romesh Dodangoda (BMTH, Nova Twins, BFMV, Motörhead), who will produce the debut album.

Entitled Imposter Syndrome, the full length album is expected next year on Sophie’s own Autumn Records, and will see her collaborating with some impressive names from the world of rock.

“I can finally say that I have new music coming!” says Sophie. “All my music before was instrumental, so this is a very special release for me as it includes vocals, and some of the people we’ve worked with are people I used to have as posters on my wall as a kid, so it feels very full circle. It's something that I have been working on before the first lockdown, and to be here talking about it feels amazing!”

“Do Or Die" is streaming now on all platforms. Watch the video below:

(Photo - Nathersonn)