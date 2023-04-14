SOPHIE LLOYD Teams Up With LAUREN BABIC For "Hanging On" Single; Music Video Streaming

Following on from her last single “Fall Of Man" feat. Matthew K Heafy, Sophie Lloyd returns with the new song “Hanging On" feat. Lauren Babic.

This third single from Sophie’s upcoming debut album sees the guitar sensation team up with famed YouTuber and Red Handed Denial/ CrazyEightyEight vocalist Lauren Babic.

“I've been a fan of Lauren for so long, she's honestly got one of the most amazing and unique voices I've ever heard, and she's also a phenomenal writer.” declares Sophie. “We discussed the feelings of performance anxiety and pressures of having a music career start in an unconventional way and subsequently being labelled as 'YouTubers' or 'Bedroom Players' a lot and sometimes people can underestimate us because of that, and that can get in our heads. But this song demonstrates us rising above that and releasing we deserve to be where we are, and we're two badass women making a name for ourselves in the rock music scene.”

"I'm so glad I finally had the opportunity to collab with Sophie.” says Lauren. “She's doing incredible things in the guitar community. I love diving into different genres and "Hanging On" was able to scratch that rock n roll itch! I hope you all enjoy it as much as I do!"

Sophie continues: “I love the heavy rock and bluesy feel that the riff and verses have, building to the end where Lauren showcases her screaming talents, I think it really tells a story throughout the track. I take a more laid back approach for the solo in the track, allowing sustained notes to breath and harmonies to carry the melody into a big finish and really tell a chapter in this story Lauren is singing about.”

Check out the video below. The song is available on all streaming platforms here.

Sophie Lloyd is one of the most prolific guitarists on the world wide web, a trailblazer who is redefining the concept of a “bedroom” guitarist. A talented composer and accomplished musician, Sophie graduated from the prestigious BIMM in 2018 with a First Class Honours BMus in Popular Music Performance, honing and refining a talent she has nurtured since childhood.

Since then, she has amassed the kind of following that even the guitar gods she grew up idolizing would be envious of, with a reach surpassing 3 million followers across her social channels, built through a steady stream of sharing her talent via guitar “shredleys”, covers and her own original material.

Most recently, Sophie could be seen shredding on stage as guitarist for multi-platinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly on his recent Mainstream Sellout World Tour, which included sold out shows at legendary venues such Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Arena in London.

At 27 years old, Sophie Lloyd is just getting started, with work on her debut solo album in progress and a few other items to tick off her bucket list.