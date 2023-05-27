SOPHIE LLOYD Unleashes New Instrumental "Lost" Featuring Guitarist COLE ROLLAND; Official Video Streaming

Following on from her last two singles, “Fall Of Man" feat. Matthew K Heafy, and “Hanging On" feat. Red Handed Denial's Lauren Babic, guitarist Sophie Lloyd has returned with instrumental track "Lost" featuring Canadian guitarist / fellow YouTuber Cole Rolland. Check out the official video below.

Sophie Lloyd is one of the most prolific guitarists on the world wide web, a trailblazer who is redefining the concept of a “bedroom” guitarist. A talented composer and accomplished musician, Sophie graduated from the prestigious BIMM in 2018 with a First Class Honours BMus in Popular Music Performance, honing and refining a talent she has nurtured since childhood.

Since then, she has amassed the kind of following that even the guitar gods she grew up idolizing would be envious of, with a reach surpassing 3 million followers across her social channels, built through a steady stream of sharing her talent via guitar “shredleys”, covers and her own original material.

Most recently, Sophie could be seen shredding on stage as guitarist for multi-platinum recording artist Machine Gun Kelly on his recent Mainstream Sellout World Tour, which included sold out shows at legendary venues such Madison Square Garden in New York and Wembley Arena in London.

At 27 years old, Sophie Lloyd is just getting started, with work on her debut solo album in progress and a few other items to tick off her bucket list.