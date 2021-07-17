SORCERESS OF SIN – “Realms Of Elysium” Lyric Video Streaming

UK metal band, Sorceress Of Sin, have released a lyric video for “Realms Of Elysium”, it's the second single taken from their forthcoming second album Constantine, which will be released on August 6, 2021. Music production by Twelve – Tone Studios.

Sorceress Of Sin just confirmed to play Bloodstock Open Air Festival on Sunday, August 15. Guitarist John Turner will be joining the band live on the Hobgoblin New Blood Stage as the force of rhythm alongside lead guitarist Constantine.

Lineup:

Lisa Skinner - Vocals

Constantine Kanakis - Guitars

Tom Maclean - Bass

Paul Skinner - Drums

Tom Maclean - Orchestral Arrangements