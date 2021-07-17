SORCERESS OF SIN – “Realms Of Elysium” Lyric Video Streaming
July 17, 2021, 57 minutes ago
UK metal band, Sorceress Of Sin, have released a lyric video for “Realms Of Elysium”, it's the second single taken from their forthcoming second album Constantine, which will be released on August 6, 2021. Music production by Twelve – Tone Studios.
Sorceress Of Sin just confirmed to play Bloodstock Open Air Festival on Sunday, August 15. Guitarist John Turner will be joining the band live on the Hobgoblin New Blood Stage as the force of rhythm alongside lead guitarist Constantine.
Lineup:
Lisa Skinner - Vocals
Constantine Kanakis - Guitars
Tom Maclean - Bass
Paul Skinner - Drums
Tom Maclean - Orchestral Arrangements