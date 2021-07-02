SORCERESS OF SIN Release Lyric Video For New Single "Massacre Of Meridian"

UK metal band, Sorceress Of Sin, have released a lyric video for their new single, "Massacre Of Meridian". The track is taken from their second album, Constantine, which will be released on August 6.

Video production by Matt Nathan at MGNStudios. Music production by Twelve - Tone Studios. Additional artwork by Sinister Arts.

Sorceress Of Sin just confirmed to play Bloodstock Open Air Festival on Sunday, August 15. Guitarist John Turner will be joining the band live on the Hobgoblin New Blood Stage as the force of rhythm alongside lead guitarist Constantine.

Lineup:

Lisa Skinner - Vocals

Constantine Kanakis - Guitars

Tom Maclean - Bass

Paul Skinner - Drums

Tom Maclean - Orchestral Arrangements