SOUL SIGN Featuring LEATHERWOLF Guitarist, Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Band Members Release New Single "Clean Soil"; Video Interview Available

Soul Sign, comprised of founder and bassist Bjorn Englen (Yngwie Malmsteen, Quiet Riot, Dio Disciples), vocalist Mark Boals (Ted Nugent, Yngwie Malmsteen, Uli Jon Roth), drummer Mike Cancino (Unida, Lynch Mob) and guitarist Rob Math (Leatherwolf, Player) have released their first single, “Clean Soil”, It is available only via iTunes. This is their first release featuring Boals and Cancino.

Check out Metal Talk's interview with Englen below.

Photo by Julie Bergonz