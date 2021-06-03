SOULFLY Announce North American Tour 2021; NIVIANE And SUICIDE PUPPETS To Perform On Select Dates

Soulfly have announced that their US tour will kick-off later this summer. The 32-date trek will begin on August 20 in Albuquerque, NM, and will make stops in New York, Chicago, and Austin before concluding in Los Angeles on September 24th. Joining the band for select dates are Niviane and Suicide Puppets.

Max Cavalera comments, “Hello Soulfly Tribe! We are finally heading back on the road in the US. After being isolated by the pandemic we are ready to let it all out in the mosh pit with the Tribe! All the anger, frustration, and passion will come out of all of us with a killer new setlist and probably a new song from our 12th studio album! So let’s get ready to pit and destroy this fucking place. As always, fuck shit up and bring the shot. We cannot wait.”

Tickets for the tour are now on sale with the exception of the Denver and New York shows which will go on sale at 12 PM, Eastern.

Tour dates:

August

20 - Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM **

/21 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO **

22 - Sunshine Studios - Colorado Springs, CO **

24 - Wave Outdoors - Wichita, KS **

25 - The Bottleneck - Lawrence, KS **

26 - Red Flag - St. Louis, MO **

27 - Piere's - Ft. Wayne, IN **

28 - Metal In The Mountains @ Pipestem Event Center - Pipestem, WV **

29 - Skully's - Columbus, OH **

30 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY **

31 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA **

September

1 - Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY **

2 - Alchemy - Providence, RI **

3 - Alchemy - Providence, RI **

4 - The Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY ^

5 - Diesel Concert Lounge - Chesterfield, MI ^

6 - WC Social Club - West Chicago, IL ^

7 - Emerson Theater - Indianapolis, IN ^

8 - Diamond Pub Concert Hall - Louisville, KY ^

9 - Zydeco - Birmingham, AL ^

11 - Warlando Festival - Orlando, FL *

12 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA ^

14 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX ^

15 - Come and Take It Live - Austin, TX ^

16 - Trees - Dallas, TX ^

17 - Country River Club - Tyler, TX ^

18 - Vibes Event Center - San Antonio, TX ^

19 - Rockhouse Bar & Grill - El Paso, TX^

21 - Encore - Tucson, AZ *

22 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA *

23 - Alex's Bar - Long Beach, CA *

24 - The Whisky - Los Angeles, CA *

* - No Support

** - 8/20 - 9/3 - Niviane

^ - 9/4 - 9/19 - Suicide Puppets

(Photo - Char Tupper)