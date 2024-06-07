SOULFLY Announce "Superstition" Euro/UK Tour

Soulfly have announced their "Superstition" Euro/UK tour, launching on July 27 in France and wrapping up on September 7 in Scotland. Dates are listed below:

Tour dates:

July

27 - Vitry-Sur-Seine, France - Le Kilowatt

28 - Bergen Op Zoom, Suriname - Gebouw T

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust

30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumphust

31 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theatre

August

1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

2 - Ostrava, Czechia - Club Garage

3 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus

5 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal

6 - Oss, Netherlands - Groene Engel

7 - Sittard, Netherlands - Poppodium Volt

8 - Liège, Belgium - Reflektor

10 - Oberbildein, Austria - Picture On 2024

11 - Zvolen, Slovakia - House Of Culture ŽSR

12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle

13 - Ottoberg, Switzerland - Kiff

14 - Pinarella, Italy - Rock Planet

15 - Bär, Switzerland - Sunset Bar

17 - Carhaix-Plouguer, France - Motocultor Festival 2024

21 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27

22 - Vilar De Mouros, Portugal - Vilar De Mouros 2024

24 - Madrid, Spain - Sala MON Live Madrid

25 - Granada, Spain - Sala El Tren

27 - Barcelona, Spain - La Salamandra

28 - Bordeaux, France - IBoat

31 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Insitute 2

September

1 - Bristol, United Kingdom - Marble Factory

2 - Southampton, United Kingdom - 1865

3 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Islington Academy

5 - Wrexham, United Kingdom - The Rockin' Chair

6 - Leeds, United Kingdom - The Key Club

7 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage

Soulfly previously announced their "Superstition" US tour with support from Eyehategod (October 22 - November 6), Mutilation Barbecue, and Skinflint.

Tour dates:

October

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

21 - Wichita, KS - Wave

22 - Dallas. TX - Trees *

23 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live *

24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live *

25 - Ft. Walton Beach, Fl - Dwntn Music Hall *

26 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch *

28 - Nov. 1 - Headbangers Boat Cruise *

November

2 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room *

3 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits *

4 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen *

5 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown *

6 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box *

7 - Lubbock. TX - Jakes Sports Café

8 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

9 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater

* - with Eyehategod