SOULFLY Announce "Superstition" Euro/UK Tour
June 7, 2024, 40 minutes ago
Soulfly have announced their "Superstition" Euro/UK tour, launching on July 27 in France and wrapping up on September 7 in Scotland. Dates are listed below:
Tour dates:
July
27 - Vitry-Sur-Seine, France - Le Kilowatt
28 - Bergen Op Zoom, Suriname - Gebouw T
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Knust
30 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumphust
31 - Berlin, Germany - Columbia Theatre
August
1 - Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
2 - Ostrava, Czechia - Club Garage
3 - Jena, Germany - F-Haus
5 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos-Saal
6 - Oss, Netherlands - Groene Engel
7 - Sittard, Netherlands - Poppodium Volt
8 - Liège, Belgium - Reflektor
10 - Oberbildein, Austria - Picture On 2024
11 - Zvolen, Slovakia - House Of Culture ŽSR
12 - Munich, Germany - Backstage Halle
13 - Ottoberg, Switzerland - Kiff
14 - Pinarella, Italy - Rock Planet
15 - Bär, Switzerland - Sunset Bar
17 - Carhaix-Plouguer, France - Motocultor Festival 2024
21 - Bilbao, Spain - Santana 27
22 - Vilar De Mouros, Portugal - Vilar De Mouros 2024
24 - Madrid, Spain - Sala MON Live Madrid
25 - Granada, Spain - Sala El Tren
27 - Barcelona, Spain - La Salamandra
28 - Bordeaux, France - IBoat
31 - Birmingham, United Kingdom - O2 Insitute 2
September
1 - Bristol, United Kingdom - Marble Factory
2 - Southampton, United Kingdom - 1865
3 - London, United Kingdom - O2 Islington Academy
5 - Wrexham, United Kingdom - The Rockin' Chair
6 - Leeds, United Kingdom - The Key Club
7 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - The Garage
Soulfly previously announced their "Superstition" US tour with support from Eyehategod (October 22 - November 6), Mutilation Barbecue, and Skinflint.
Tour dates:
October
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
21 - Wichita, KS - Wave
22 - Dallas. TX - Trees *
23 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live *
24 - Baton Rouge, LA - Chelsea's Live *
25 - Ft. Walton Beach, Fl - Dwntn Music Hall *
26 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch *
28 - Nov. 1 - Headbangers Boat Cruise *
November
2 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room *
3 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits *
4 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen *
5 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Midtown *
6 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box *
7 - Lubbock. TX - Jakes Sports Café
8 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
9 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
* - with Eyehategod