SOULFLY Enlists Guitarist MIKE DeLEON

Soulfly have announced the addition of guitarist Mike DeLeon (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals) to the band's lineup.

The band announced their new guitarist via social media, simply stating: "Welcome Mike DeLeon, to the Soulfly Tribe!"

Soulfly split with guitarist Marc Rizzo back in August 2021. Dino Cazares (Fear Factory) performed with the band on recent live dates.



Soulfly are soon to embark on the United States Totem Tour 2023.

Says the band: "After the amazing reception Totem got from fans, we're very excited to bring this intense tour across America! Once again, we’re bringing new upcoming bands to our Tribe. Soulfly with Bodybox plus Half Heard Voices (January 25 - February 16), Skinflint (February 17 - March 5), Drift (March 6 - April 1). Support the underground!"

Tickets at soulfly.com/tour.

Dates:

January

25 - The Rock - Tucson, AZ

26 - Orpheum - Flagstaff, AZ

27 - Inspired Moments Event Center - Farmington, NM

28 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM

29 - RockHouse - El Paso, TX

31 - The Vanguard - Tulsa, OK

February

1 - Trees - Dallas, TX

2 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

3 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

4 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

5 - The Parish @ HOB - New Orleans, LA

7 - Downtown Music Hall - Ft. Walton Beach, FL

8 - Underbelly - Jacksonville, FL

9 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

10 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

11 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

13 - New Brookland Tavern - West Columbia, SC

14 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

15 - Broken Goblet Brewing - Bensalem, PA

16 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

17 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

18 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

19 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

20 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

21 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

23 - The Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY

24 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY

25 - Lovedrafts - Mechanicsburg, PA

26 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

28 - Skully's Music Diner - Columbus, OH

March

1 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

2 - The Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI

3 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

4 - The Apollo Theatre - Belvidere, IL

5 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

7 - Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

8 - Outland Ballroom - Springfield, MO

10 - HQ - Denver, CO

11 - Moxi Theater - Greeley, CO

13 - Pub Station - Billings, MT

14 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT

15 - The Knitting Factory Spokane - Spokane, WA

16 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

17 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

18 - WOW Hall - Eugene, OR

19 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

21 - The Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA

22 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

23 - The Atrium @ The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

24 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

25 - Strummer's - Fresno, CA

26 - Ventura Music Hall - Ventura, CA

28 - Transplants Brewing Company - Palmdale, CA

29 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

30 - Glass House Concert Hall - Pomona, CA

31 - Music Box - San Diego, CA

April

1 - The Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ