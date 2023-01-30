SOULFLY Receive Key To The City In Albuquerque, NM

Soulfly are currently on their United States Totem Tour 2023. On January 28th they played in Albuquerque, NM where Mayor Tim Keller presented the band with the key to the city prior to the show, and introduced them.

Soulfly announced the addition of guitarist Mike DeLeon (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals) to the band's lineup at the beginning of January.

Tickets for upcoming shows are available at soulfly.com/tour.

Dates:

January

31 - The Vanguard - Tulsa, OK

February

1 - Trees - Dallas, TX

2 - Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

3 - The Rock Box - San Antonio, TX

4 - Scout Bar - Houston, TX

5 - The Parish @ HOB - New Orleans, LA

7 - Downtown Music Hall - Ft. Walton Beach, FL

8 - Underbelly - Jacksonville, FL

9 - The Haven - Orlando, FL

10 - The Orpheum - Tampa, FL

11 - Culture Room - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

13 - New Brookland Tavern - West Columbia, SC

14 - Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

15 - Broken Goblet Brewing - Bensalem, PA

16 - Baltimore Soundstage - Baltimore, MD

17 - Dingbatz - Clifton, NJ

18 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY

19 - Space Ballroom - Hamden, CT

20 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

21 - Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

23 - The Lost Horizon - Syracuse, NY

24 - Rec Room - Buffalo, NY

25 - Lovedrafts - Mechanicsburg, PA

26 - Crafthouse - Pittsburgh, PA

28 - Skully's Music Diner - Columbus, OH

March

1 - The Machine Shop - Flint, MI

2 - The Music Factory - Battle Creek, MI

3 - The Forge - Joliet, IL

4 - The Apollo Theatre - Belvidere, IL

5 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN

7 - Waiting Room - Omaha, NE

8 - Outland Ballroom - Springfield, MO

10 - HQ - Denver, CO

11 - Moxi Theater - Greeley, CO

13 - Pub Station - Billings, MT

14 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT

15 - The Knitting Factory Spokane - Spokane, WA

16 - El Corazon - Seattle, WA

17 - Bossanova Ballroom - Portland, OR

18 - WOW Hall - Eugene, OR

19 - Virginia Street Brewhouse - Reno, NV

21 - The Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA

22 - Goldfield Trading Post - Roseville, CA

23 - The Atrium @ The Catalyst - Santa Cruz, CA

24 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

25 - Strummer's - Fresno, CA

26 - Ventura Music Hall - Ventura, CA

28 - Transplants Brewing Company - Palmdale, CA

29 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA

30 - Glass House Concert Hall - Pomona, CA

31 - Music Box - San Diego, CA

April

1 - The Marquee Theatre - Tempe, AZ