While currently on tour in Europe, Soulfly have released an official live video for "Superstition", a single from the band's Totem album, released in August 2022 via Nuclear Blast. The video, filmed by Costin & Olivia Chioreanu, can be viewed below:

Soulfly performs tonight, Tuesday, July 18, at Majestic Music Club in Bratislava I, Slovakia. Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.