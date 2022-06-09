SOULFLY Release Track Video For New Single "Scouring The Vile" Feat. OBITUARY's JOHN TARDY

Underground icon, extreme metal trailblazer, third world warrior, and leader of a diverse and dedicated tribe, Max Cavalera not only survives but thrives, blasting out riff after killer riff. The same voice, body, and spirit which launched Soulfly in 1997 summons impossibly heavy noise to this day, throwing down ten slabs of monstrous music on the band's twelfth album, Totem which will be released via Nuclear Blast on August 5.

Today, the band releases the album's second single, "Scouring The Vile", featuring John Tardy of Obituary. Check out the video for the track below, and listen on streaming platforms here.

Max Cavalera comments, "Scouring the Vile is Soulfly's personal fuck you letter to cancer! The lyrics are angered by the loss of loved ones. It was amazing to share the vocals with an old veteran, John Tardy of Obituary.“

Totem was recorded at Platinum Underground in Mesa Arizona by John Aquilino and Arthur Rizk with assistance from John Powers. Produced by Max alongside Arthur Rizk (Kreator, Municipal Waste), the album boasts guest appearances from John Powers (Eternal Champion), Chris Ulsh (Power Trip), and John Tardy (Obituary). Arthur Rizk was also responsible for playing lead guitar on the record.

The artwork for the album was created by James Bousema.

Tracklisting:

"Superstition"

"Scouring The Vile"

"Filth Upon Filth"

"Rot In Pain"

"The Damage Done"

"Totem"

"Ancestors"

"Ecstasy Of Gold"

"Soulfly XII"

"Spirit Animal"

"Superstition" lyric video:

Soulfly is:

Max Cavalera - Vocals & Guitar

Zyon Cavalera - Drums

Mike Leon - Bass Guitar