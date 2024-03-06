Funko have announced the new Soundgarden Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure 4-Pack, coming in April, and available to pre-order now.

Description: Rock n' roll with the members of American rock band, Soundgarden. This Soundgarden Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure 4-Pack includes 1x Chris Cornell, 1x Kim Thayil, 1x Ben Shepherd, 1x Matt Cameron Pop! vinyl figure. Each figure measures approximately 3 3/4-inches tall and comes packaged in a window display box. Rock out with these legendary artists and add this 4-pack to your Funko Pop! collection.

Pre-order here.