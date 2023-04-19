SOUNDGARDEN - Funko To Release Badmotorfinger Deluxe Pop! Album Figure In July

Funko, the world’s leading pop culture consumer products brand and creators of the wildly popular Pop! Vinyl collection, has announced the upcoming release of the Soundgarden Badmotorfinger Deluxe Pop! Album Figure.

Description: Celebrate an iconic moment of music history! This Soundgarden Badmotorfinger Deluxe Pop! Album Figure with Case includes the album's cover art and the vinyl art, as well as 4x Pop! Vinyl Figures of the band members. Comes packaged in a window display box complete with a hard case! The case measures approximately 11 1/2-inches tall x 23-inches wide. The figures measure approximately 3 3/4-inches tall.

This Soundgarden Badmotorfinger Deluxe Pop! Album Figure #47 with Case includes:

1x Chris Cornell Pop! Vinyl Figure

1x Kim Thayil Pop! Vinyl Figure

1x Ben Shepherd Pop! Vinyl Figure

1x Matt Cameron Pop! Vinyl Figure

Please note: This item includes a special hard display case. The case does not open, and the figure(s) are not removable.

Set for release in July, you can pre-order now at Entertainment Earth, or sign up to be notified of pre-order at Funko.