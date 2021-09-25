SOUNDGARDEN Look Back On "Weird Science Project" Badmotorfinger 30 Years Later

The Seattle Times recently caught up with Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil, bassist Ben Shepherd, and drummer Matt Cameron to discuss the band's Badmotofinger album, which is celebrating its 30th Anniversary. Following is an expect from the story.

Thayil: "I think the success probably had us focused, and had our fans focused, on the individual songs and videos. We hadn’t (received) a lot of that before, so understanding our record in terms of ‘Outshined’ and ‘Rusty Cage’ getting all over MTV, it kind of took me away from the understanding of the album as a whole. I love the album so much when I take it out of the context of MTV’s Buzz Bin.”

Cameron: “It has weird elements that rock bands at that time, that were popular on MTV or on the radio, didn’t really incorporate in their overall sound. But that scene that we came from, that ’80s underground scene, they did incorporate really weird aspects. We really liked Captain Beefheart and Pere Ubu and all these post-punk or non-traditional rock elements in these bands.”

Badmotorfinger is Soundgarden's third studio album, released on October 8th, 1991. It became the band's highest charting album at the time on the Billboard 200. In 1992, Badmotorfinger was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance. The album was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America in 1996.