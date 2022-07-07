SOUNDGARDEN, PEARL JAM, NIRVANA And More - NFT Artist CHRIS ARVAN, Photographer CHRIS CUFFARO Debut Legendary Digital Assets On Foundation

Renowned photographer/director Chris Cuffaro, in partnership with musician, producer/artist Chris Arvan, announces the launch of their new NFT collection at Foundation, featuring a dazzling visual collection of music’s most iconic performers.

The first images will offer fans the unique opportunity to purchase their very own artwork uniquely created by Arvan from Cuffaro’s original live photos - from Nirvana’s Kurt Cobain to Soundgarden’s Chris Cornell, Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder and many more to come.

“We are so excited to introduce our first NFT collaboration of innovative artwork that spotlights music’s legendary artists in a whole new way while bringing more opportunities to this creative community, ” said Cuffaro of the online project.

Cuffaro also added, “Chris Arvan is an astonishing creative talent who has long been a fan of my photography, so late last year we decided it was high time to experiment with new ways to combine our talents to benefit music fans who want to own the original copy of these one-of-a-kind digital files and inspire more lucrative enterprises within this growing community.”

Chris Arvan says, “I had been experimenting with ways of melding my artwork with Chris’ photography and keeping the spirit of the original photo he captured was very important to me. I finally arrived at what I felt was the perfect blend and the pieces are both art and photography combined, expanding on the energy of the shots with my own techniques. “

About Chris Arvan:

Chris Arvan is a Los Angeles-based artist, composer, guitarist and producer who began his creative career in 1989 when he was selected to play guitar in rock band Racer X, replacing Paul Gilbert. He started producing bands in the early ‘90s, and in the 2000s, he expanded into composing music for advertising campaigns and movies while also working closely with pop artists and songwriting teams.

During his career, Arvan has used his creatively talents alongside several high-profile artists such as Miley Cyrus, Vanessa Hudgens, Sick Puppies, Aly & AJ, The Pussycat Dolls, Mellowdrone, and Jon Bates, and his work has been seen and heard in countless ad campaigns, films, movie trailers and television shows over the last two decades. Arvan is best known for his work in 1917 and The Mothman Prophecies.

Arvan has since expanded his creative abilities to include visual artwork after having issues with this hearing, which later resolved. He started selling his artwork on several NFT platforms in early 2021, and his artwork has since been featured in several high- profile global art exhibitions and events. For more information, visit ChrisArvan.com. Twitter: @ChrisArvan | Instagram: @ChrisArvan

About Chris Cuffaro:

California native Chris Cuffaro has photographed the best of the best in the entertainment world - actors, models, athletes and musicians - for more than 40 years. He began his career by shooting local rock shows for fun, then moved to Los Angeles in the early ‘80s to create eye-popping images in the commercial and editorial space for such publications as Rolling Stone, Spin, RayGun, Vibe, Musician, Entertainment Weekly, US, Stuff, Maxim, Premiere, British Elle and W.

More recently, Cuffaro has presented multiple exhibitions celebrating his iconic music photography; he started with Greatest Hits: Los Angeles and then followed up with GH: Martini Ranch, GH: George Michael, GH: Grunge, GH: Pearl Jam and GH: Michael Hutchence. He is currently working on an official Greatest Hits documentary and expanding his popular exhibition to accommodate a worldwide audience.

His natural talent, versatility and tireless pursuit of artistic expression continue to grow, no matter the medium. “Regardless of what I’ve been able to accomplish in the past, there are always new mountains to climb and new borders to cross,” says Cuffaro. “I’m excited by where I’m going and what lies ahead... by the journey as well as the destination.” For more information, visit CuffaroPhoto.com and CuffaroHits.com. Twitter: @CuffaroPhoto | Instagram: @TheChrisCuffaro