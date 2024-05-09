South Africa’s VULVODYNIA To Release Entabani Album In July; Title Track Lyric Video Posted

South African slamming-deathcore powerhouse, Vulvodynia, are thrilled to announce the release of their new album, Entabani, scheduled to drop on July 5 via Unique Leader Records. Celebrating this major milestone and the dawning of a brand new era, the band has also unveiled the official lyric video for the album’s title track, "Entabani". Watch below.

Describing their latest work, the band shares, "Entabani is a very important album for us, it sees us at crossroads in our career. We've fully embraced the idea of writing as a collective, exploring every member's ideas, experiences and formed them all together to create what we think is our most ambitious album yet. We wanted to explore the concept of African folklore on this album and based a lot of the songs off of old stories found in poems, books and even through word of mouth from our vocalist Lwandile's older family members.”

The album’s title track is a deep dive into the rich tapestry of African culture. The band explain, “The word Entabeni means 'The Mountain' in the African language Isizulu. It explores the concept of initiation in the different tribes and cultures that practice it. We want this first single to really make a statement and believe this is the most confident we've ever sounded! We hope our fans can accept and embrace the changes we've undergone."

With the release of Entabeni, fans can look forward to a body of work that not only pays homage to the band’s roots but also pushes the boundaries of the deathcore and death metal genres. The album promises to be a landmark release for Vulvodynia, cementing their place at the forefront extreme metal worldwide.

Prepare to scale Entabani with Vulvodynia when the album drops on July 5 and experience the pinnacle of what extreme metal can and should be in 2024

Tracklisting

"Imbawula"

"Devil Tree"

"Randlord "

"It Follows"

"Isandlwana" (feat. David Simonich of Signs of The Swarm)

"Mamlambo"

"Adamaster" (feat. Kyle Medina of Bodysnatcher)

"Entabeni" (feat. Damonteal Harris of Peeling Flesh)

"Mangled and Maimed"

"Generational Segregation"

"Entabeni" lyric video: