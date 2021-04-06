SOUTH OF EDEN Announce Streaming Event, On Tour This Spring

Buzzing Columbus, OH rock band South Of Eden will host a stream of their sold out October concert, Live From Flannagan’s, on April 15 at 7pm CT / 8pm ET. Fans may pre-order and tune in here via Noon Chorus.

In the middle of the Global Pandemic, the fast-rising quartet produced two sold out shows at Flannagan’s in their hometown of Columbus. They adhered to all state and federal health and safety guidelines and delivered unbridled and unforgettable performances of fan favorites “The Talk”, “Solo”, “Morning Brew”, and “Dancing With Fire”, The guys gave their audience rock ‘n’ roll when they needed it most in the midst of COVID-19. This electrifying and engaging display serves as a testament to the power of South Of Eden on stage and captures an important moment.

About Live From Flannagan’s, the group had the following to say, “Looking back on putting together two safely-produced, sold out shows amidst a pandemic and otherwise terrible year has us feeling proud about this streaming event and the time spent putting it together, and more importantly, incredible optimism about the future for our band.”

Speaking of the future, South Of Eden are gearing up for a run of dates this spring, kicking off on April 24 at Southgate House Revival in Newport, KY. Check out the full itinerary below.

South Of Eden 2021 Tour Dates:

April

24 - Newport, KY - Southgate House

25 - Bloomington, IN - Bluebird

30 - Panama City, FL - Barracuda Beach

May

1 - Panama City, FL - Barracuda Beach

South Of Eden — Ehab Omran [lead vocals, acoustic guitar], Justin Young [lead guitar, vocals], Tom McCullough [drums], and Nick Fratianne [bass] — channel timeless rock ‘n’ roll energy through a modern perspective. Making waves as they shared bills with Puddle Of Mudd and Red Sun Rising, graced the stage of rock mecca Sonic Temple and Epicenter in 2019, and recently performing with everyone from Foo Fighters to System Of A Down. Lava founder Jason Flom caught wind of the band and signed them the same year. Now, the group reinvigorate rock on their forthcoming 2021 debut for Lava / Republic Records.





