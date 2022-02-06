SOUTH OF EDEN Stream New Single "Lone Riders"

South Of Eden has a new song out now! Stream "Lone Riders" here and share it with your friends. "It’s been a long time coming, but there’s so much more we have to show you," says vocalist Ehab Omran. "We will be releasing more music this year than ever before, so be on the lookout."

Iin live news, South Of Eden will be playing The Southgate House Revival in Newport, KY on February 18th.

(Photo courtesy of Payne Productions)