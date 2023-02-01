Southern Rock Rebels OUTLAWS Release Anthology - Live & Rare In Deluxe 4LP Box Set

At the crossroads of southern rock and traditional country music stood one band - Outlaws. Led by a superb triple guitar assault of Hughie Thomasson, Henry Paul and Billy Jones, later dubbed The Florida Guitar Army, Outlaws found themselves at the center of the Southern rock whirlwind of the early ‘70s with no less than Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Ronnie Van Zant singing the band’s praises to anyone who would listen including Arista Records founder Clive Davis, who would sign Outlaws and issue their first 7 studio albums.

Listening to this box set of live recordings and rare demos, Anthology - Live & Rare, it’s easy to see why. The band were a uniquely electrifying group who wrote and performed together as if they had been playing as a group for decades rather than just the few years it had actually been. These recordings have been released previously on CD and digital but this is the first time that most of these early live recordings have been issued on vinyl. Taken altogether, Anthology - Live & Rare is over three hours of incredible southern fried rock showcasing the band at the very height of their powers, playing such epics as “Green Grass & High Tides” plus “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Hurry Sundown,” and lots more.

Each of the 4LPs comes in a unique color with its own full-color sleeve and packaged in a clamshell box with a large 16-page color booklet filled with rare photos and informative liner notes. Available everywhere starting March 31.

Tracklisting:

LP1 Side A

Denver, CO (August 1975)

"Waterhole"

"Stick Around For Rock & Roll"

"Knoxville Girl"

"There Goes Another Love Song"

Studio Demo:

"Song For You"

LP1 Side B

Bryn Mawr, PA (August 1975)

"Song For You"

"Prisoner"

"Redneck Friend"

Cleveland, OH (September 1975)

"There Goes Another Love Song"

"Freeborn Man"

Studio Demo

"Never See Your Face"

LP2 Side A

Cleveland, OH (September 1975)

"Kansas City Queen"

Record Plant - Sausalito, CA (November 1975)

"Song In The Breeze"

"Knoxville Girl"

"Cry No More"

LP2 Side B

Record Plant - Sausalito, CA (November 1975)

"Green Grass & High Tides"

Studio Demos:

"It Follows From The Heart"

"Freeborn Man "

LP3 Side A

Record Plant - Los Angeles, CA (November 1976)

"Waterhole"

"Stick Around For Rock & Roll"

"Song In The Breeze"

"Lover Boy"

"Freeborn Man"

LP3 Side B

Record Plant - Los Angeles, CA (November 1976)

"Cry No More"

"Knoxville Girl"

"Green Grass & High Tides"

"There Goes Another Love Song"

LP4 Side A - Studio Demos

"Gunsmoke"

"Holiday"

"Hurry Sundown"

"Cold & Lonesome"

"Night Wines"

"Heavenly Blues"

LP4 Side B - Studio Demos

"Windy Cities Blue"

"Nighttime’s Passing Dream"

"True Love At First Sight"

"Where Does It Go From There"

"Goodbye Tupelo"

"Alone With You Again"

"Two Time Blues"