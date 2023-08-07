Southern Rockers PARKER BARROW Release "Count Your Dollars" Music Video

Blues-infused Southern rock band Parker Barrow — led by Megan Kane (vocals) and Dylan Turner (drums) — release the official music video for “Count Your Dollars”. The track marks the lead single from their forthcoming debut ten-track album, Jukebox Gypsies, due August 11. Pre-orders can be placed now at this location.

“Count Your Dollars” is an old-school, Southern rock hit waiting to be played at full-volume with your windows down. The band’s lively new music video is filled with scenes of high-stakes gambling, wild fashion choices and total rocking out.

Supported by their badass band, Manning Feldner (guitar), Alex Bender (guitar) and Michael Beckhart (bassist), while Manning brings the Southern soul and Alex brings the classic rock ‘n’ roll — Parker Barrow is a full-throttle crew and a force to be reckoned with.

Built on an instant connection, the band’s name pulls inspiration from the notorious partners in crime, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow; Kane and Turner wanted to channel the iconic energy of a dynamic duo into their music, but rather than on the run from the law, they’re on the run towards their rock ‘n’ roll dreams. “Something about it just felt right,” the couple shares. “We believe that from the start it was exactly what each of us had always dreamed of.”

Jukebox Gypsies is a collection of songs that tells the couple’s story over the last four years. From their chance encounter to living out of an RV while touring and everything in between, the record touches on the highs and lows of life on the road, with each song reflecting their feelings and emotions during these times and how they managed to find the sweet spot in the chaos of it all.

Tracklisting:

“Peace, Love, Rock N’ Rollin’”

“Count Your Dollars”

“Back To Birmingham”

“Throwin’ Stones”

“Partners In Crime”

“Good Times Gone Away”

“Long Black Train”

“Desire”

“Sunshine Of Your Love” (Cream cover)

“Where The Bluebird Goes”

When talking about the overall inspiration behind the tracks and their songwriting process, Turner explains: “We both draw inspiration from many different places, but one that we both draw from is each other. We grew up in different places and experienced life in very different ways but have allowed each other to see the other side of the coin. Perspective is a crazy thing and we’ve been able to open each other’s eyes to things we may never have perceived if we hadn't met each other at the time we did.”

Heavily influenced by The Black Crowes, The Allman Brothers, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Whiskey Myers, the band loves to jam and includes a dose of the blues with every arrangement. Where the band truly shines is in their live performances; this down to earth crew flies high on the stage and is sure to take you on an energetic flight.

It’s apparent to all that have seen the couple perform that Turner and Kane share a true vision, sincere passion, appetite and appreciation for life on the road. The duo places high value on their Faith, and their relationship through music and their families. The couple are truly kindred in spirit, recently having tied the knot and are excited to continue to create and perform together in this next chapter of life. From their intimate acoustic sets to powerful high-energy full band shows it is apparent that Kane and Turner are exactly where they need to be.

Catch Parker Barrow live at the following shows:

August

10 - Nashville, TN - Whiskey Jam

11 - Covington, KY - Madison Live!

12 - Waynesboro, VA - The Foundry

15 - Harve de Grace, MD - Tides & Taste Fest

17 - Myrtle Beach, SC - Tin Roof

18 - Mebane, NC - Whiskey Sowers

19 - Arlington, VA - The Renegade

20 - Bel Alton, MD - Apehangers

26 - Washington Township, NJ - Country Crab Fest

27 - Solomons, MD - Tiki Bar

(Photo by Caylee Robillard)