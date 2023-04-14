SOVEREIGN COUNCIL Releases “Breathe You In” Video

With impressive, powerful vocals and sweeping, exhilarating riffs, Sovereign Council have received tons of attention in their home country of Canada and even more internationally. Comprised of five members, this band lineup lends a noteworthy blend of male and female vocals, which is particularly unique to the metal scene. The band’s third studio effort, World On Fire, is on its way and leading up to that is the single “Breathe You In”, the band shares their excitement:

“This is the oldest song from this release. The first versions of this song were actually written and recorded in early 2018. It has gone through various stages of development before we settled on the final version. Our fans may be surprised by our new sound and lineup change. We feel it’s a step in the right direction and hope that our fans agree.”

Since 2012, Sovereign Council has continued to evolve, their sound is maturing and becoming more accessible, relatable, and marketable. Going from gothic melodic metal to now, more modern metal, they are recommended for fans of Within Temptation, Lacuna Coil, and Evergrey.

World On Fire is due out May 5, 2023 and available for pre-order at this location.

Tracklisting:

“World On Fire”

“The Wait”

“Aberration”

“Breathe You In”

“Of The Ashes”

(Photo: Dark Moon Productions)