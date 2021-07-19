SPACE CHASER - Behind The Lyrics; Video

Berlin's Space Chaser have released their new album, Give Us Life, via Metal Blade Records. In this new video, vocalist Siegfried Rudzynski talks about his favorite lyrics on the new album:

Nothing can beat the thrill of thrash at its best, and no one is keeping the spirit and sound of the genre alive quite like Space Chaser. Marking their ten-year anniversary with their third full-length, Give Us Life, they are returning in force and once again establishing their importance in the scene. "What we do is contemporary thrash metal, if you will, and while still having the 'old-school' elements everyone loves, we try to incorporate some of the influences that we expose ourselves to. Over the last ten years, this kind of music progressed a lot, and of course that has its influence on us. But what we do is still thrash metal, we just hope we're able to translate it a little bit better into 2021."

The album was recorded at their go-to studio, Berlin's Hidden Planet, with Jan Oberg, who the band acknowledge is a rather unknown name in the metal scene, but his work proves up to par with international standards nonetheless. The songs were produced by guitarist Leo Schacht and drummer Matthias Scheuerer with the help of Oberg, and for mastering they had Dan Swanö of Unisound Studios at the helm. "It was the smoothest recording process we have ever had. Everybody went in perfectly prepared and every idea worked out just how we anticipated. It's almost surreal, though being satisfied with your production can lead you to get lost in details forever - and the intro for 'Burn Them All' was a bitch!" Acknowledging that it feels weird to have reached their tenth anniversary already, this landmark has only stoked the fires. "We never felt so pumped and ready for whatever life throws at us," they say, and asking what they see when they look to the band's future, they are emphatic. "World domination! Well...sort of. I think every band just wants to get as big a name in the metal world as possible, and we are no exception. We really hope to expand our fanbase outside of Germany with 'Give Us Life', and we never even dreamt of getting the chance to release a record through Metal Blade. Furthermore, we definitely want to tour a lot as soon as we are allowed to. We are anxious to leave Europe for the first time, and we want to prove that we are capable of delivering on an international standard."

Give Us Life can be ordered here.

Give Us Life tracklisting:

"Remnants Of Technology"

"Juggernaut"

"Cryoshock"

"A.O.A"

"The Immortals"

"Signals"

"Burn Them All"

"Give Us Life"

"Antidote To Order"

"Dark Descent"

Album stream:

"Antidote To Order" video:

"The Immortals" video:

"Remnants Of Technology" video:

Space Chaser lineup:

Siegfried Rudzynski: vocals

Leo Schacht: guitars

Martin Hochsattel: guitars

Sebastian Kerlikowski: bass

Matthias Scheuerer: drums

(Photo - Michael Baumgärtner)