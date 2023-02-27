SPACE CHASER Debut New Music Video For "Juggernaut"

German thrashers, Space Chaser, have released a brand new video (produced by Lucas Fiederling / Peregrine Films) for "Juggernaut", a song taken off the band's latest full-length, Give Us Life, which was released in the summer of 2021. Check out the clip below.

Comments the band: "Freeze your ass off in a Berlin club for two days and assemble a disrupted desert landscape from another planet? We thought that was a fantastic Space Chaser idea! Together with our buddies from Peregrine Films we brought the 'Juggernaut' - the merciless, warmongering monster - to life and sent him on a destructive journey. In well known "sci-fi meets thrash metal" style, we deliver the matching short film for our song 'Juggernaut' and headbang our brains out along the way. Watch out that you don't get buried under the tank chains! BOOM!"

Space Chaser will hit European streets again next week for a 9-day-trek. Dates below.

Space Chaser lineup:

Siegfried Rudzynski: vocals

Leo Schacht: guitars

Martin Hochsattel: guitars

Sebastian Kerlikowski: bass

Matthias Scheuerer: drums