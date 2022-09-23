SPACE OF VARIATIONS Release New Single “1M Followers” Feat. DENIS STOFF

After Ukrainian metalcore unit Space Of Variations had to delay the release of their new album due to the ongoing war in their homeland, the day has finally come for Imago to meet the world, unleashed today via Napalm Records.

Fasten your seatbelts and prepare for full speed when diving into the thrilling, high energy soundscapes of the outfit's second offering.

Space Of Variations adds: "After a worldwide pandemic, an unjust war, two album release delays, and a lot of hoping, worrying, praying, and thinking that this album may never come out - Imago is finally out! This one is for our people back in Ukraine, for our friends, family, and fans. This one is for us! Hope you can enjoy the music as much as we do …"

Space Of Variations invaded the underground metalcore scene leaving a lasting impression that makes fans instantly hungry for more. Their unique, powerful songwriting skills exceed all expectations, fearlessly merging different genres while captivating with their futuristic style. The unpredictable and emotive atmosphere of the album reflects Space Of Variations’ attitude: always on a roll at maximum speed, unapologetically crashing the scene.

Their newest single, “1M followers (feat. Denis Stoff)” comes with a vicious visualizer and delivers the final jab of the album release. In the tradition of acts like Bring Me The Horizon and Architects, the song delivers mesmerizing, punching riffs and pounding drums. In preparation of their EU/UK tour supporting Within Destruction kicking off soon, followed by an extensive North American tour with Jinjer and P.O.D., Space Of Variations will reveal their full spectrum of pure metal energy that cannot be missed.

“We are so excited to finally tour the USA alongside such great bands as P.O.D., Vended and Malevolence, but also very grateful to see our friends in Jinjer again each and every night this fall. Jinjer has stepped up for Space Of Variations so many times already and they continue to not only be one of the most respected bands in the music scene, but also show that they have not forgotten where they come from! We cannot wait for this tour!”

The band previously announced the launch of their Patreon, which gives fans a chance to support Space Of Variations directly. Watch Space Of Variations’s statement and support them through their Patreon, here.

Order the Imago album here.

Tracklisting:

"Someone Else"

"vein.mp3"

"Non-Human Club 2.0"

"DNA Molecule In A Million Of Dimensions"

"Slaughterhouse (ぬ死)"

"Outer Space"

"1M Followers" (feat. Denis Stoff)

"Ocean Of Madness"

"Face To Face"

"Imago"

"Brahmastra"

"Serial Killer"

"Ultrabeat" (feat. alyona alyona)

"Ellipsis..."

“Imago” video:

“vein.mp3” video:

"Someone Else" video:

Space Of Variations is:

Dmytro Kozhukhar - vocals

Olexii Zatserkovnyi - guitar, vocals

Anton Kasatkin - bass

Tymofii Kasatkin - drums

(Photo - Arina Kasatkina)