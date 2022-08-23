SPACE OF VARIATIONS Release New Single "DNA Molecule In A Million Of Dimensions"; Music Video Streaming

Ukrainian band, Space Of Variations, never faces defeat. Despite all odds and the horrors the war caused in their home country, the band is locked and loaded to release their new single, “DNA Molecule In A Million Of Dimensions”, along with an official video. The unstoppable four-piece convinces with an exciting, high-energy modern sound, providing a taste of what’s to come on their upcoming album, Imago, out September 23 via Napalm Records - proving they are truly irrepressible.

Electrifying “DNA Molecule In A Million Of Dimensions” transcends between colorful electronics, brutalizing vocals and trance-like synth - exploring elements of djent, hip-hop and even hyperpop influence along the way. Just like their thrilling and undeniably fresh second studio album, Imago, the single exceeds all expectations, leaving listeners wanting for more.

The band on “DNA Molecule In A Million Of Dimensions”: “We choose the track 'DNA' because it’s heavy, dark and hypnotic sound mirrors the sad state of our feelings personally during these dark times as individuals and for the country we live in. The war has revealed so many things about our lives and have stripped down our every day lives right down to the last molecule. We have come to accept this new reality but will do everything in our power to come out better versions of ourselves in the end…”

Today, the band also proudly announces their support of progressive groove metal juggernauts Jinjer on their upcoming 2022 US headline tour, produced by Live Nation, beginning October 31 in San Diego, CA and ending on December 22 in Los Angeles, CA. Additional support will come from Vended (October 31-November 23), and Malevolence (December 7-December 22). Hear tracks from their new album live on stage.

“We are so excited to finally tour the USA alongside such great bands as P.O.D., Vended and Malevolence, but also very grateful to see our friends in Jinjer again each and every night this fall. Jinjer has stepped up for Space Of Variations so many times already and they continue to not only be one of the most respected bands in the music scene, but also show that they have not forgotten where they come from! We cannot wait for this tour!”

The band previously announced the launch of their Patreon, which gives fans a chance to support Space Of Variations directly. Watch Space Of Variations’s statement and support them through their Patreon, here.

Pre-order the Imago album here.

Tracklisting:

"Someone Else"

"vein.mp3"

"Non-Human Club 2.0"

"DNA Molecule In A Million Of Dimensions"

"Slaughterhouse (ぬ死)"

"Outer Space"

"1M Followers" (feat. Denis Stoff)

"Ocean Of Madness"

"Face To Face"

"Imago"

"Brahmastra"

"Serial Killer"

"Ultrabeat" (feat. alyona alyona)

"Ellipsis..."

“Imago” video:

“vein.mp3” video:

"Someone Else" video:

Space Of Variations is:

Dmytro Kozhukhar - vocals

Olexii Zatserkovnyi - guitar, vocals

Anton Kasatkin - bass

Tymofii Kasatkin - drums

(Photo - Arina Kasatkina)