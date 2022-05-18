SPACE OF VARIATIONS - Ukrainian Metal Unit Release "Imago" Single And Music Video; New Album Release Delayed Until September

Ukrainian band, Space Of Variations, is unstoppable - while living through the horrors of war in their home country, the group still manages to express themselves through their creative, emotional and hard-hitting music and videos. Today, the band reveals a new, mesmerizing music video for the powerful album title track, "Imago".

Space Of Variations have also announced that the album release of Imago is being delayed once more, to September 23, given the current circumstances.

Space Of Variations about the release of Imago: “Hello world! The war in our country has changed everything. New reality is ruthless. Although it’s hard, we keep trying to be SOV - the band you’ve always known. Therefore, as much as it’s possible, we’ll be seeking balance in this chaos and sharing what we created before this terrible war began.”

Watch the music video for “Imago” below:

The band has also announced the launch of their Patreon, which gives fans a chance to support Space Of Variations directly. Watch Space Of Variations’s statement and support them through their Patreon, here.

Pre-order Imago here.

Tracklisting:

"Someone Else"

"vein.mp3"

"Non-Human Club 2.0"

"DNA Molecule In A Million Of Dimensions"

"Slaughterhouse (ぬ死)"

"Outer Space"

"1M Followers" (feat. Denis Stoff)

"Ocean Of Madness"

"Face To Face"

"Imago"

"Brahmastra"

"Serial Killer"

"Ultrabeat" (feat. alyona alyona)

"Ellipsis..."

“vein.mp3” video:

"Someone Else" video:

Space Of Variations is:

Dmytro Kozhukhar - vocals

Olexii Zatserkovnyi - guitar, vocals

Anton Kasatkin - bass

Tymofii Kasatkin - drums

(Photo - Arina Kasatkina)