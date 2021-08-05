SPACEBAG - Prog-Metal Band Debuts New Track "New Jersey Al (Di Meola)"

Spacebag is an instrumental “party prog metal” band whose uber-entertaining sound is at once an ode to the jazz fusion masters of the 70’s, the metal and thrash pioneers of the 80’s, and the hardcore hessians of the 90’s.

Formed in Seattle in 2011, Spacebag boasts an impressive lineup of musicians including guitarist Dave Webb (Girth, Moon Letters), keyboardist Luke Laplante (Sean, Eye of Nix), and Andrew Gormley (Rorschach, Kiss It Goodbye, Playing Enemy) on drums.

Spacebag will release the new EP, Party Prog Nights, on September 15 via Unknown Controller Records. Produced by Spacebag and mastered by Colin Marston (Gorguts, Krallice, Dysrhythmia) at Menegroth The Thousand Caves, Party Prog Nights is available to pre-order here. In advance of the release of Party Prog Nights, the snazzily-titled new Spacebag song, "New Jersey Al (Di Meola)", can be heard below.

Party Prog Nights is an aural fiesta for anyone with enough imagination to envision what a metal band would sound like if they recorded on the international Space Station! Described as "an absolutely bananas prog-grind acid trip", this is music for the progressive rock fan who is looking for an ally in denim and leather, as well as those whose fists are raised by the power of rock and brandished in solidarity as witnesses to some of the most epic, face-melting riffs this side of the moon.