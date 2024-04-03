Spain’s TOTENGOTT – Beyond The Veil Album Details Revealed

Dive into Totengott’s dark and genre-defying sound in Beyond The Veil. A heavy, melodic journey that shatters expectations and redefines extreme metal.

Totengott and Hammerheart Records have presented the artwork and details for Beyond The Veil. The epic artwork is crafted by Khaos Diktator Design (Gaerea, Spectrum Mortis, Saor), is mixed by Javier Felez at Moontower Studios (Balmog, Altarage, Crisix) and is Mastered by Jaime Gomez Arellano (Sólstafir, Paradise Lost, Cathedral, Ghost).

Beyond The Veil is set for a release in July, pre-orders will start later this month and the first single drops in May.

Tracklisting:

“Inner Flame”

“Sons Of The Serpent”

“Marrow Of The Soul”

“The Architect”

“Beyond The Veil Part I: Mirrors Of Doom”

“Beyond The Veil Part II: Necromancer”

“The Golden Crest (The Ritual, The Curse, The Path, The Light)