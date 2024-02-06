Spain’s TOTENGOTT Signs To Hammerheart Records

Hammerheart Records has announced the signing of Spain’s avantgarde death/doom outfit Totengott. Their upcoming album Beyond The Veil is set for a release date in July.

The spiritual guidance of Tom Warrior is strong on Beyond The Veil, the third full-length album by Totengott, Spain’s bastard sons of Celtic Frost. But they are so much more than an excellent copycat, they explore the blueprint laid out by their inspirator, adding echoes from Voivod, Bathory, Winter, Conan or Obituary along with other details unheard in order to create a haunting masterpiece.

(Photo – Jaime Garcia)