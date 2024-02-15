Special Releases From MÖTLEY CRÜE, DIO, FORBIDDEN, DEF LEPPARD, ACE FREHLEY, ENSLAVED, MOTÖRHEAD, TESLA, AT THE GATES, THIN LIZZY And Many More Available For Record Store Day 2024

Record Store Day 2024 is scheduled for Saturday, April 20, and the list of available product for this year's event has just been released.

There are three categories on the list:

1. Exclusives: These titles are physically released only at indie record stores.

2. RSD First: These titles are found first at indie record stores but may be released to other retailers or webstores at some point in the future.

3. Small Run/Regional Titles: These titles are either regionally based and sold at specific stores, or are press runs under 1,000, which means they may be harder to find at record stores around the country. The majority of the titles on this section of the List are Small Run titles; any title that's regionally based and most likely to be found at specific stores will have that called out in the description, which can be found on the web-based version of the List.

Of interest to BraveWords readers are limited edition titles from Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard, Motörhead, Dio, Ace Frehley, Eric Carr, Tesla, At The Gates, Thin Lizzy, Amorphis, The Black Crowes, Enslaved, Forbidden, and many more.

A partial list of titles available on Record Store Day 2024, in alphabetical order, follows (quantity in brackets where available):

Middle of Nowhere, Center of Everywhere - Acid King - Blues Funeral Recordings - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' (850)

Journey To The Center Of The Mind - The Amboy Dukes - Sundazed Music, Inc. - LP - 'RSD First' (1,400)

My Kantele - Amorphis - Relapse Records - LP - 'RSD First' (1,000)

Worlds Collide (Deluxe Edition) - Apocalyptica - Harmageddon Records - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' (1,200)

Reckless & Relentless - Asking Alexandria - Sumerian Records - LP - 'RSD First' (2,500)

Slaughter of the Soul - At The Gates - Earache Records - LP - RSD Exclusive (1,000)

The Beatles Limited Edition RSD3 Turntable - The Beatles - Apple - Turntable with four 3" records - RSD Exclusive (2,300)

"She Loves You" - The Beatles - Apple - 3" Record - RSD Exclusive (1,500)

"I Want To Hold Your Hand" - The Beatles - Apple - 3" Record - RSD Exclusive (1500)

"I Saw Her Standing There" - The Beatles - Apple - 3" Record - RSD Exclusive (1,500)

Wanting and Waiting - The Black Crowes - Silver Arrow - 7" Vinyl - RSD Exclusive (2,000)

Waiting in the Sky (Before The Starman Came To Earth) - David Bowie - LP - RSD Exclusive (8,000)

Unfinished Business: The Deluxe Editon Boxset - Eric Carr - Culture Factory USA - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive (5,000)

Unfinished Business: The Deluxe Editon CD - Eric Carr - Culture Factory USA - CD - RSD Exclusive (1,500)

One Night Only: Live At The Leadmill 2023 - Def Leppard - Mercury Studios - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' (6,000)

The Last In Line (40th Anniversary Zoetrope Picture Disc) - Dio - LP - RSD Exclusive (4,500)

The Last in Live (40 Years Of The Last In Line) - Dio - BMG - 12" Picture Disc Vinyl - RSD Exclusive (1,800)

The Great Spectator - Dixie Dregs - Iconoclassic Records - LP - RSD Exclusive (1,200)

Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968 - The Doors - LP Box Set - RSD Exclusive (6,000)

Live at Konserthuset, Stockholm, September 20, 1968 - The Doors - CD x 2 - RSD Exclusive (8,000)

Pictures At An Exhibition - Emerson, Lake & Palmer - BMG - LP Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive (1,300)

Vikingligr Veldi - Enslaved - By Norse Music - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive (1,250)

Rumours - Fleetwood Mac - LP Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive (7,500)

Permission To Jam: Live in New Orleans 1973 - Foghat - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive (3,500)

Omega Wave - Forbidden - M-Theory Audio - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' (400)

10,000 Volts - Ace Frehley - MNRK Heavy - LP Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive (1,750)

The Cut Sessions - Golden Earring - Music on Vinyl - 2 x LP - RSD Limited Run / Regional Focus (1,000)

Bury Me Deep Inside Your Heart/Poison Girl (Strongroom Sessions) - HiM - BMG - 12" Vinyl Single - RSD Exclusive (1,250)

Live Glastonbury - The HU - Better Noise Music - LP - RSD Exclusive (2,000)

Defiance Part 2: Fiction (Deluxe Edition) - Ian Hunter - Sun Records - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' (2,000)

Star-Crossed Wasteland - In This Moment - Limited Run Vinyl - LP - 'RSD First'

Bend Over and Pray The Lord - Lordi - Music on Vinyl - 2 x LP - RSD Limited Run / Regional Focus (500)

Supersonic and Demonic Relics - Motley Crue - BMG - 2 x LP Picture Disc - RSD Exclusive (2,500)

Remorse? No! - Motorhead - Sanctuary Records - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive (2,100)

The Big Finish - Lean Into It Live - Mr Big - evoXS - LP - 'RSD First' (2,000)

Pyramid 'Work In Progress' - The Alan Parsons Project - Cooking Vinyl - LP - RSD Exclusive (2,000)

Dark Matter - Pearl Jam - Republic - LP - RSD Exclusive (15,000)

Cool Cat - Queen - Hollywood - 7" Vinyl - RSD Exclusive (2,000)

The Rolling Stones (UK) - The Rolling Stones - Abkco - LP - RSD Exclusive (6,000)

Live at Racket, NYC - The Rolling Stones - Geffen - LP - 'RSD First' (7,000)

Strange Things Happening - The Ellensburg Demos 1986-88 - Screaming Trees - Screaming Trees LLC/Vinyl Voice Edition - LP - 'RSD First' (3,500)

Heavier Than Seven - Sevendust - Rise Records - LP - RSD Exclusive (1,300)

CMF2B… or Not 2B - Corey Taylor - BMG - LP - RSD Exclusive (1,800)

Real 2 Reel Tesla - Tesla - Electric Company Recordings - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive (1,500)

Live at Hammersmith 16/11/1976 - Thin Lizzy - Mercury/Island - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' (4,500)

Skald - Wardruna - By Norse Music - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive (2,000)

The Story of The Who - The Who - Geffen - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' (4,500)

Ann Wilson & Tripsitter: Live in Concert - Ann Wilson & Tripsitter - LouJon Records - 2 x LP - RSD Limited Run / Regional Focus (1,000)

Yale Bowl '71 - YES - LP - RSD Exclusive (4,500)

Fuckin' Up - Neil Young with Crazy Horse - Reprise - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' (5,000)

Zappa For President - Frank Zappa - Zappa Records - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' (3,500)

View the complete list here.