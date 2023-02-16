Special Releases From VAN HALEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, DIO, MR. BIG, DEATH, ERIC CARR, MOTÖRHEAD, ENSLAVED, UFO And More Available For Record Store Day 2023

Record Store Day 2023 is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, and the list of available product for this year's event has just been released.

There are three categories on the list:

1. Exclusives: These titles are physically released only at indie record stores.

2. RSD First: These titles are found first at indie record stores but may be released to other retailers or webstores at some point in the future.

3. Small Run/Regional Titles: These titles are either regionally based and sold at specific stores, or are press runs under 1,000, which means they may be harder to find at record stores around the country. The majority of the titles on this section of the List are Small Run titles; any title that's regionally based and most likely to be found at specific stores will have that called out in the description, which can be found on the web-based version of the List.

Of interest to BraveWords readers are limited edition titles from Mötley Crüe, Motörhead, Van Halen, Eric Carr, Dio, Enslaved, and many more.

A partial list of titles available on Record Store Day 2023, in alphabetical order, follows (quantity in brackets where available):

United Blood (The Extended Sessions) - Agnostic Front - Bridge Nine - LP - RSD Exclusive (1,500)

Syria Mosque - Pittsburgh, PA 1-17-71 - The Allman Brothers Band - Allman Brothers Band Recording Company - 2 x LP - 'RSD First' (9,000)

Rockology - Eric Carr - Culture Factory USA - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive (4,000)

Rockology - Eric Carr - Culture Factory USA - CD - RSD Limited Run / Regional Focus (500)

Fate: The Best of Death - Death - Relapse Records - LP - 'RSD First' (2,800)

Live in Fresno 1983 - Dio - Rhino / Warner Music - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive (8,000)

Love Her Madly - The Doors - Rhino - 3" Vinyl - RSD Exclusive (1,500)

Hello, I Love You - The Doors - Rhino - 3" Vinyl - RSD Exclusive (1,500)

Break On Through (To The Other Side) - The Doors - Rhino - 3" Vinyl - RSD Exclusive (1,500)

The Doors Limited Edition RSD3 mini-turntable - The Doors - Rhino Turntable - RSD Limited Run / Regional Focus (500)

Brain Salad Surgery - Emerson, Lake & Palmer - BMG - LP - RSD Limited Run / Regional Focus (1,000)

Hordanes Land - Enslaved - By Norse Music - Vinyl - RSD Exclusive (1,550)

The Iron Dream - Live 1977 - Hawkwind - Atomhenge - LP - 'RSD First' (2,500)

Up Your Alley - Joan Jett & The Blackhearts - Legacy/Epic - LP - 'RSD First' (2,200)

Until The End - Kittie - MNRK Heavy - LP - 'RSD First' (2,500)

Shallow Life - Lacuna Coil - Svart Records - LP - RSD Exclusive (1,350)

Dark Adrenaline - Lacuna Coil - Svart Records - LP - RSD Exclusive (1,350)

Mr. Big - Mr. Big - evoXS - LP - 'RSD First' (2,500)

Helter Skelter - Motley Crue - BMG - 12" Picture Disc Vinyl - RSD Exclusive

Lost Tapes, Vol. 4 (Live In Heilbronn 1984) - Motorhead - BMG - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive (2,250)

Nuge Vault Vol 1 - Ted Nugent - Sound City Records - LP - RSD Exclusive (4,000)

Give Way - Pearl Jam - Legacy/Epic - CD - 'RSD First' (4,000)

Give Way - Pearl Jam - Legacy/Epic - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive (15,500)

IA / DW / XT - Porcupine Tree - Transmission Vinyl - RSD Limited Run / Regional Focus (800)

Quatro - Suzi Quatro - Chrysalis Records - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive

Vintage Vinos - Keith Richards - BMG - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive (4,050)

Lullaby Renditions of Queen - Rockabye Baby! - Rockabye Baby Music - LP - 'RSD First' (2,000)

Beggars Banquet - The Rolling Stones - ABKCO - LP - RSD Exclusive (9,000)

A Wizard / A True Star - Todd Rundgren - Bearsville - LP - RSD Exclusive (5,500)

The War Within - Shadows Fall - M-Theory Audio - LP - 'RSD First' (2,200)

Rockin' & Rollin' - T. Rex - UMe - LP - 'RSD First' (2,000)

Will The Last Man Standing (Turn Out The Light) - UFO - Chrysalis Records - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive

Live: Right Here, Right Now - Van Halen - Rhino - 4 x LP - RSD Exclusive (7,500)

12 Bar Blues - Scott Weiland - Rhino/Atlantic - 2 x LP - RSD Exclusive (4,000)

Live at Knoxville Civic Auditorium - YES - Rhino/Atlantic - 3 x LP - RSD Exclusive (6,000)

