Spector Welcomes ANTHRAX Bassist FRANK BELLO

Spector® welcomes Anthrax bass legend, Frank Bello, to its artist roster. Anthrax is one of the most influential thrash metal bands of all time and Bello’s brutal bass riffs have been the driving force behind that success for forty years.

Spector is currently developing the Frank Bello signature bass and it will be released in 2025. In the meantime, Frank will be exclusively playing Spector basses for rehearsals, recording, and on the upcoming European tour this November during Anthrax’s co-headlining tour with German thrash titans Kreator with Bay Area thrashers, Testament.

“I am so psyched to join the Spector family, a place that already feels like home for me! The great people at Spector listened and contributed to every last detail that I was looking for in a bass, and I am truly so excited for everybody to see what we’ve come up with. It was great to have the opportunity to bring some Spector basses on tour to give them a test run, and I can honestly say, they checked all the boxes, and then some… Good times ahead, my friends. Let’s do this," stated Bello.

As Taylor McLam, Spector’s Artist Relations says, "We are honored to welcome Frank Bello into the Spector family. Having a NYC thrash metal legend like Frank playing a legendary NYC brand like Spector is truly a match made in heaven - or should I say, hell?"

There will be much, much more coming from this monster metal alliance. Spector continues to be the bass that touring musicians love to play. Check out spectorbass.com for up-to-the-minute updates on this and all things Spector.

(Photo - Andy Pountney)