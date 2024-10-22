Spend A Day On Tour With ROTTING CHRIST; Video

Rotting Christ have released the new video below, shot in Lisboa, Portugal during the band's Pro Xristou European tour 2024. The clip was filmed and directed by Flávio Almeida.

Remaining dates for Rotting Christ's Europe tour are listed below. Tickets are available here.

October

22 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma

23 - L’Hospitalet, Spain - Salamandra

24 - Toulouse, France - La Cabane

25 - La Mézière, France - Samain Fest (Salle Cassiopée)

26 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino

27 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Samhain Festival *without Seth

Professionally-filmed footage of Rotting Christ's full live set from from Pol'And'Rock Festival 2024, filmed on August 2 at the former Czaplinek-Broczyno Airfield in Poland, is available for streaming below.