Spend A Day On Tour With ROTTING CHRIST; Video
October 22, 2024, 26 minutes ago
Rotting Christ have released the new video below, shot in Lisboa, Portugal during the band's Pro Xristou European tour 2024. The clip was filmed and directed by Flávio Almeida.
Remaining dates for Rotting Christ's Europe tour are listed below. Tickets are available here.
October
22 - Murcia, Spain - Gamma
23 - L’Hospitalet, Spain - Salamandra
24 - Toulouse, France - La Cabane
25 - La Mézière, France - Samain Fest (Salle Cassiopée)
26 - Sint Niklaas, Belgium - De Casino
27 - Maastricht, Netherlands - Samhain Festival *without Seth
Professionally-filmed footage of Rotting Christ's full live set from from Pol'And'Rock Festival 2024, filmed on August 2 at the former Czaplinek-Broczyno Airfield in Poland, is available for streaming below.