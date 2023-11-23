SPIKE Announces Forthcoming QUIREBOYS Album Wardour Street, And New Single "Jeeze Louise" As THUNDER's LUKE MORLEY Steps In On Guitar Duty

"I think all you rock n' rollers of a certain age should remind the younger generation of the Queerboys and Terraplane, and how we rocked 'Bush Telfer's' Marquee Club on Wardour Street all them years ago," begins Quireboys vocalist Spike.

"There was never a dull moment in Soho in them days, from going to the St Moritz to Buttz n' Spikes Club or The Ship or Intrepid Fox."

"Then all of a sudden - we became the Quireboys, they became Thunder and we played huge festivals all over the world plus doing some amazing shows together."

"To this day we all remain great friends, so I am very happy to announce that Luke Morley from Thunder will be joining us on guitar for the new album Wardour Street, and for festivals and live concert tours in 2024."

"Guy Bailey adored Luke Morley from the first day they met. Guy once said to me Luke has an amazing feel for soul music, country music and he certainly knows his rock n' roll inside out, but Luke also has the skill I don't have of being able to play the guitar the wrong way around, ha! They are both incredible English guitarists and songwriters, they certainly are a breed of their own, as you can hear in Luke's playing on 'Jeeze Louise'. So me, Nigel, Chris and Rudy would like to thank Luke for helping us out, but also to Danny, Ben, Harry and Chris for their loyal support, and don't worry, you can have him back, ha!"

"Everyone get ready for a rock n' roll 2024, love Spike x"

From Luke: "Obviously I go way back with Quireboys and I’ve always loved the band so I’m delighted to be able help the guys out while Thunder is taking a break. I hope I can do the new material justice!"

Don't miss Spike's Rock & Roll Storyteller Christmas Shows in The UK next month.

Spike will be be hot off The Dead Daisies tour and will be joined by Chris Heilmann for what are sure to be some festive and fun acoustic rock & roll evenings. Confirmed dates can be found in the official poster, pictured below. Tickets are on sale now at this location.

(Photo courtesy of the official SpikeQuireboys Facebook page)