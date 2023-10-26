SPIKE To Release New QUIREBOYS Single "Jeeze Louise" On Halloween

Quireboys will release their new single, "Jeeze Louise", on October 31. Pre-save the single here.

The Original Quireboy: Spike's Story...

Spike is the founder and frontman of The Quireboys - one of the UK's most enduring rock 'n' roll bands. A band that's been through different chapters and had different lineups, but Spike is the constant throughout. Songwriter, singer and leader of a band with which he has now become synonymous. With lifelong friend Guy Bailey, Spike penned the benchmark Quireboys songs - such as "Hey You", "I Don't Love You Any More" and "7 O'Clock" - tracks which have defined the band musically for decades and, to this day, remain the hallmark songs of any Quireboys show.

In December 2022, Spike brought the original lineup of himself, Guy Bailey, Nigel Mogg, Chris Johnstone and Rudy Richman back together for a storming sold out show at the o2 Academy Islington. The new single, "Jeeze Louise", is the first to be taken from the Wardour Street album, set for spring 2024 release. Shows and festival appearances are already being lined up for next year.

Quireboys are well and truly back!