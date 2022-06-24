SPIRIT ADRIFT Premier "Mass Formation Psychosis" Music Video

Spirit Adrift expand their prolific catalog with 20 Centuries Gone, a collection of two new original songs and six cover songs that span the timeline of the band’s most foundational influences.

Featuring artwork by Brian Mercer (Lamb Of God, High On Fire, Mastodon), and mixed by Zeuss (Overkill, Crowbar, Municipal Waste), this release is a powerful journey through the past, present, and future of trad-metal’s most exciting new band.

On 20 Centuries Gone, out August 19 via Century Media, Spirit Adrift put their trademark swagger on classics from Type O Negative, Pantera, Metallica, Thin Lizzy, ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Pre-order the album here, and watch a video for "Mass Formation Psychosis" below.

Spirit Adrift mastermind Nate Garrett comments: “I always thought it would be a cool experience to record some songs by bands that are foundational to the DNA of Spirit Adrift. These choices are obvious and on the nose to me, but maybe unexpected to the fans. That made the whole thing a lot of fun. A band like Lynyrd Skynyrd might not be the first thing you think of when considering Spirit Adrift’s influences, so the task for me became figuring out how to honor these great songs, but in the distinct Spirit Adrift style. To make the whole thing even more special, I channeled these influences and wrote a couple of new songs to kick things off. There’s a lyric in "Sorcerer’s Fate" that mentions ‘past and future both aligned,’ and that became the concept here. The whole thing is presented in reverse chronological order. That way, you get a sense of where Spirit Adrift is headed, but you’re also taken on a journey back in time through our most fundamental influences. Hope y’all enjoy it!”

Tracklisting:

“Sorcerer’s Fate”

“Mass Formation Psychosis”

“Everything Dies” (Type O Negative)

“Hollow” (Pantera)

“Escape” (Metallica)

“Waiting For An Alibi” (Thin Lizzy)

“Nasty Dogs And Funky Kings” (ZZ Top)

“Poison Whiskey” (Lynyrd Skynyrd)

“Mass Formation Psychosis” video:

“Sorcerer’s Fate”:

“Hollow”:

(Photo - Dave Creaney)