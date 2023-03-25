SPIRIT ADRIFT Unleash New Single / Lyric Video "Death Won't Stop Me"; New Album To Be Released In August

Spirit Adrift will release their new album, Ghost At The Gallows, on August 18th via Century Media. The official lyric video for lead single "Death Won’t Stop Me" can be viewed below.

"Spirit Adrift’s gimmick is simple: there is no gimmick," states the band’s mastermind, Nate Garrett. "Just great songs, great heavy riffs, catchy parts that make you want to bang your head and uplifting parts that make you want to fly into the sky."

The single is now available on all digital platforms.