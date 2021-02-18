SPIRIT MOTHER To Be Featured On Vol. 3 Of Live In The Mojave Desert Concert Film Series

Live In The Mojave Desert: Vol.1-5 will continue to present their world premiere livestream concert film series highlighting the California Desert Rock scene this Saturday, February 20 with Volume 3 featuring Long Beach, CA heavy psych rockers Spirit Mother. Take a peek at performance footage of their single “Space Cadets” backed by a visual performance from the Mad Alchemy Liquid Light Show in the event trailer streaming below.

Tickets are on sale now for $10 which allow access to the experience starting at 12 PM Pacific, as well as video on demand replay for 72 hours. Get yours now here. Additional merch options are available including an exclusive limited-edition ‘Desert Lizard’ poster (pictured below) featuring art by John Howard and pre-order options for the concert stream on Vinyl, CD or Blu-Ray at this location.

Inspired by Pink Floyd’s Live at Pompeii 1972 concert documentary film, Live In The Mojave Desert: Volumes 1-5 kicked off their bi-weekly streams on January 23 which has so far included performances from San Diego-based krautrock trio Earthless and stoner rock outfit Nebula which includes ex-Fu Manchu member Eddie Glass. Additional volumes will feature heavy psychedelic rock trio Mountain Tamer (March 6) and Stoner (March 20) - the new project from ex-Kyuss members Brant Bjork and Nick Oliveri.

During the stream, viewers will experience an hour of performance footage - filmed and recorded throughout day and night from the natural amphitheater of California’s Mojave Desert - along with a virtual pre-show hangout session with band members discussing their favorite concert films and sharing psychedelic video clips and other trippy footage. Think MTV in the '80s but with stoners and heshers!

(Band photo by @gentleshadow)