SPIRITBOX Announce The Fear Of Fear EP; "Jaded" Music Video Streaming
August 25, 2023, 45 minutes ago
Two-time JUNO-nominated Canadian heavy metal band Spiritbox have announced their brand new EP, The Fear Of Fear. Set for release on November 3 via Rise Records/Pale Chord, The Fear Of Fear is highlighted by a new single, “Jaded” and its accompanying cinematic music video. Preorder The Fear Of Fear here.
The Fear Of Fear builds on the bands momentum from their massively successful 2021 JUNO-nominated debut album Eternal Blue, which hit #1 on the billboard Canadian rock and hard rock charts and dominated critics’ year-end lists. The EP features previously released standalone single “The Void” along with five new tracks for a total of six songs.
Tracklisting:
“Cellar Door”
“Jaded”
“Too Close / Too Late”
“Angel Eyes”
“The Void”
“Ultraviolet”
“Jaded” video:
Spiritbox will be touring extensively this fall in support of The Fear of Fear, having already conquered massive tours in Europe and North America this year. The band recently completed a UK headline run followed by multiple major summer festival shows, and will hit the road for an extensive run of shows across the US with Shinedown and Papa Roach this September/October. Find tickets at spiritbox.com.
Tour dates:
September
3 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
6 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
8 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
9 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - The Virginia International Raceway
12 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
13 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
15 - Ocean City, MD - Ocean City Bike Fest
16 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
24 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
26 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
27 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre
29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater
30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live
October
3 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
5 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
6 - Allen, TX - Credit Union of Texas Event Center
8 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
9 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum
12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena
15 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
17 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater
19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena