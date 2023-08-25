SPIRITBOX Announce The Fear Of Fear EP; "Jaded" Music Video Streaming

Two-time JUNO-nominated Canadian heavy metal band Spiritbox have announced their brand new EP, The Fear Of Fear. Set for release on November 3 via Rise Records/Pale Chord, The Fear Of Fear is highlighted by a new single, “Jaded” and its accompanying cinematic music video. Preorder The Fear Of Fear here.

The Fear Of Fear builds on the bands momentum from their massively successful 2021 JUNO-nominated debut album Eternal Blue, which hit #1 on the billboard Canadian rock and hard rock charts and dominated critics’ year-end lists. The EP features previously released standalone single “The Void” along with five new tracks for a total of six songs.

Tracklisting:

“Cellar Door”

“Jaded”

“Too Close / Too Late”

“Angel Eyes”

“The Void”

“Ultraviolet”

“Jaded” video:

Spiritbox will be touring extensively this fall in support of The Fear of Fear, having already conquered massive tours in Europe and North America this year. The band recently completed a UK headline run followed by multiple major summer festival shows, and will hit the road for an extensive run of shows across the US with Shinedown and Papa Roach this September/October. Find tickets at spiritbox.com.

Tour dates:

September

3 - St Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

4 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

6 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

8 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

9 - Blue Ridge Rock Festival - The Virginia International Raceway

12 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

13 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

15 - Ocean City, MD - Ocean City Bike Fest

16 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

21 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

23 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

24 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

26 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

27 - Atlanta, GA - Lakewood Amphitheatre

29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

30 - Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live

October

3 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

5 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

6 - Allen, TX - Credit Union of Texas Event Center

8 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9 - San Antonio, TX - Freeman Coliseum

12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

13 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

15 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena