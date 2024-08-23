SPIRITBOX Confirm Biggest London Show To Date

Rocket-fuelled Canadian act Spiritbox have today announced their biggest London show yet. The group will perform at the legendary Alexandra Palace on February 13, 2025. This will be Spiritbox's only UK headline show in 2025.

Tickets are expected to fly as soon as they go on sale. The group's last London shows - multiple nights at the iconic Roundhouse in Camden - sold out in minutes. Presales begin immediately, and tickets will go on general sale at 10 AM on Wednesday, August, 28. Set your alarm and don't delay if you want to go.

Special guests are Periphery and Stray From The Path. Get tickets at livenation.co.uk.

The London show reveal solves a mystery plaguing fans since the band announced their headline European tour earlier this year, but left a blank space for the venue and city next to the February 13 listing. The complete European run is:

February

13 – London – Alexandra Palace

15 – Berlin – Columbiahalle

16 – Tilburg – Poppodium 013

18 – Paris – L’Olympia

19 – Koln – Palladium

20 – Frankfurt – Zoom

22 – Munich – Tonhalle

23 – Hamburg – Freiheit 36

It's been a busy 2024 for Spiritbox, touring first with Architects and Loathe, and most recently with Korn, including a sold out Gunnersbury Park show in London earlier this month.

Last night, Spiritbox were delighted to accept the award for Best International Artist at the Heavy Music Awards 2024, celebrated at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London.

Spiritbox are also set to dominate Leeds Festival on Sunday.

(Photo - Jonathan Weiner)