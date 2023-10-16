SPIRITBOX Release "Cellar Door" Guitar Playthrough Video

Two-time JUNO-nominated Canadian heavy metal band, Spiritbox, recently dropped the brand new single, "Cellar Door", arguably their heaviest track since the release of their smash hit, "Holly Roller", in 2020. Today the band share this guitar playthrough video for the song:

"Cellar Door" is taken from the band's upcoming The Fear Of Fear EP, set for release on November 3 via Rise Records/Pale Chord. Watch the official music video below and stream the track here.

The Fear Of Fear builds on the band’s momentum from their 2021 debut album, Eternal Blue, which topped charts and dominated critics’ year-end lists. The 6-track EP features previously released singles “The Void” and "Jaded". Pre-order The Fear Of Fear here.

Tracklisting:

“Cellar Door”

“Jaded”

“Too Close / Too Late”

“Angel Eyes”

“The Void”

“Ultraviolet”

"Cellar Door" video:

“Jaded” video:

Tour dates:

October

17 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheater

19 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

20 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

(Photo - Jonathan Weiner)