SPIRITBOX Share New Single “The Void”

Heavy music’s hottest band, Spiritbox, have announced the official release of brand-new track, "The Void" and its accompanying music video today. The track features the band's calling card of complex, multi-layered soundscapes and gloriously ethereal, hugely catchy vocals whilst also furthering their incredible ability to release music that is immediately recognisable as Spiritbox but simultaneously sounds unlike any of their previous releases.

Spiritbox are currently on the road for their first ever US headline run - the completely sold-out "Eternal Blue Tour", where the new track has been making its surprise live debut to much excitement from fans. Speaking on the official release of "The Void", Spiritbox vocalist, Courtney LaPlante shares, "The Void is a song that came about very quickly. I didn’t have to fight with anything to write it, and when that happens, I don’t argue with it. It’s a type of song that I’ve been wanting to write for a long time, I’ve heard it hundreds of times now, and it makes me so happy every time I hear it. It’s been such an amazing experience playing this song on our tour, and watching people hear it for the first time, in real time."

The history-making tour is in support of Spiritbox's phenomenal, chart-topping debut album of the same name, released in September 2021 via Rise Records and Pale Chord. Since releasing Eternal Blue, Spiritbox have been conquering the live arena one mind-bending performance at a time. Prior to the Eternal Blue Tour, they played major festivals in the US, Australia, and Europe including the UK, several sold-out, one-off headline shows in major cities such as London, Los Angeles, and Munich and toured with the likes of Underoath, Ghost, and Lamb of God.

Once the US tour wraps up, Spiritbox will hit Europe for a run of shows with Ghost in France, Bring Me The Horizon in Budapest and Paris, two co-headline shows with Motionless In White in Germany, standalone headline shows in Milan (ITA), Munster (GER), Haarlem (NL), Eindhoven (NL) and Helsinki (FIN), several major festivals and finally the UK, where they will play a string of sold out headline shows supported by Loathe and Brand of Sacrifice. Snap UK merch at uk.spiritbox.com.

Eternal Blue Tour 2023:

July

5 – Birmingham – 02 Institute

6 – Manchester – O2 Victoria Warehouse

7 – Glasgow – Barrowlands

9 – Belfast – Limelight 1

10 – Dublin – Academy

12 – Bristol – O2 Academy

13 – London – The Roundhouse

14 – London – The Roundhouse

(Photo: Jonathan Weiner)