SPIRITBOX To Release Debut Album In September; "Secret Garden" Music Video Streaming

Hot on the heels of the announcement of their debut album, Spiritbox have dropped the official music video to accompany their latest single, "Secret Garden". Watch the video below, and find the track on streaming platforms.

Speaking on the release of the new track, frontwoman Courtney LaPlante shared, “I think this is the most scared I’ve been to put out a song, because I realise as we continue to release music in single format, listeners can start to assume what kind of band we are, and are alarmed when we do not meet those assumptions. I want to continue to showcase the fluidity that is inherent in heavy music, and even though this is just one part of a full body of work that may not sound exactly like this song, it is a song that we love and are obsessed with. I celebrate variation. ‘Secret Garden’ is exciting to me, for this reason. I’m scared but excited, like I’m about to hit the big drop on a roller coaster, and I’m fully embracing that.”

Spiritbox will release their debut album, Eternal Blue, on Friday, September 17, with pre-orders available here. The band sold out of all limited vinyl variant pre-orders within the first 24 hours of announcement and on-sale.

Tracklisting:

"Sun Killer"

"Hurt You"

"Yellowjacket" feat. Sam Carter

"The Summit"

"Secret Garden"

"Silk In The Strings"

"Holy Roller"

"Eternal Blue"

"We Live In A Strange World "

"Halcyon"

"Circle With Me"

"Constance"

"Secret Garden" video:

Named after a device some believe is capable of communicating with the dead, there’s a sense of the paranormal running through all that Spiritbox do, but this is a group of artists who are very much brimming with life and creating something remarkable with their music.

Characterised by fierce intensity, unwavering emotion, and technical splendour, their debut full length album Eternal Blue is destined to latch onto the hearts and minds of those who hear it. It is that connection between fan and artist that drives Courtney, Mike, and Bill in all that they do as the Spiritbox phenomenon continues to grow bigger and bigger. The album also features a special guest appearance from Architects frontman, Sam Carter, on the track "Yellowjacket".

Having toured the world many times over with their previous bands - metal outfit iwrestledabearonce (Courtney and Mike) and pop punk band Living With Lions (Bill) - Spiritbox absorbed the highs and lows of living as working musicians and decided to try a different and more sustainable approach when it came to releasing their music. In doing so they quickly garnered a cult-like online following which has led to over 75 million streams across all platforms and sell outs on every physical release and most merch items they've released to date. Towards the end of 2020 they announced that they had signed with world renowned label, Rise Records in partnership with Pale Chord.

(Photo - Travis Shinn)