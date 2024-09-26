SPIRITBOX Unveil Cinematic “Soft Spine” Music Video

Grammy-nominated progressive heavy metal mainstays Spiritbox have unleashed the cinematic music video for their latest single, "Soft Spine". The video arrives during the band’s current North American tour with Korn, adding a visual exclamation point to one of the heaviest tracks of the year.

The "Soft Spine" video takes the band’s aggressive energy and transforms it into a stunning visual spectacle. Featuring a dramatic fight scene, the Orie Mcginness-directed video sees goddess-like front-woman Courtney LaPlante presiding over a brutal battle between cloaked warriors in an otherworldly arena. Epic visual effects bring the carnage to life, while the band performs in various ethereal locations throughout the arena, amplifying the video's cinematic feel.

LaPlante steals the spotlight, not only with her commanding vocal performance but also with multiple striking looks that deliver both face and fashion, complementing the video's hard-hitting intensity.

"Soft Spine" is yet another testament to Spiritbox's unstoppable momentum, and the accompanying video raises the stakes for heavy music visuals. Fans can catch the band live as they continue touring with Korn, before heading to Brazil and Mexico City for stadium shows with Bring Me The Horizon later this year.

Spiritbox 2024 Tour Dates:

September

27 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre*

28 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre*

29 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life

October

2 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater*

3 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre*

5 - Los Angeles, CA - BMO Stadium*

6 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre*

8 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

10 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome*

12 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre*

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center*

18 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center*

20 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

21 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center*

23 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center*

25 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center*

27 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center*

November

30 - Sao Paulo, Brazil - Allianz Parade^

December

14 - Mexico City, Mexico - Estadio Azteca^

* with Korn and Gojira

^ with Bring Me The Horizon

Spiritbox 2025 European Headline Tour Dates:

February

13 - London, UK - Alexandra Palace

15 - Berlin, Germany - Berlin Columbiahalle

16 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Tilburg 013

18 - Paris, France - Paris Olympia

19 - Cologne, Germany - Cologne Palladium

20 - Frankfort, Germany - Frankfurt Zoom

22 - Munich, Germany - Munich Tonhalle

23 - Hamburg, Germany - Hamburg Große Freiheit 36

with Periphery and Stray From The Path

(Photo: Jonathan Weiner)