SPIRITWORLD Release "Moonlit Torture" Single Feat. INTEGRITY's Dwid Hellion; Music Video

Self-described as "Death Western", SpiritWorld have released their new single, "Moonlit Torture", featuring Dwid Hellion of Integrity. Stream the single here, and watch a video for the track below.

A message from Stu Folsom states: "Crazy story. Many moons ago, my older brother Nick and my twin brother Beez and I went to a record store to buy Rage Against the Machine's Evil Empire the day it came out. The record store had these listening stations set up with headphones and a set of selector buttons to switch between CDs. I saw the Pushead cover artwork to Integrity's Humanity Is The Devil, hit play, heard 'Vocal Test' for the first time and bought that motherfucker immediately! Hands down the most aggressive, insane shit I had ever heard. 🤯

At the time I had hand me down cassette copies of 7 Seconds "The Crew", Black Flag, Misfits, etc, etc. But I had yet to realize that hardcore punk was it's own thing.Turns out that was the first album, the gateway drug if you will, from a real hardcore band I ever bought with my own money.

I'm sitting in the Czech Republic as I'm typing this, my band is playing Brutal Assault today with At The Gates, Clutch, etc. And we got Dwid singing on our new song... Sometimes this little underground thing is straight up, unfuckwithable magic! Jam that shit and let me know what you think. Dwid comes in Haaaaaard at like 3:26ish.

Thank you to Dwid, Mike Gitter, my dude Thomas Pridgen for beatin 'the fuck out of the drums, Sam Pura and my Panda Studios fam for producing, mixing, engineering and Alberto for the excellent mastering job.

We play Birmingham tomorrow at Knotfest Pulse of the Maggots with Sylosis. I think we'll open with this. First person to rip a stage dive during it can get a free shirt. Come holler at me."

(Photo - Sean Jorg)