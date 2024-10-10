SPONGE Fade Into 1994 With MAZZY STAR Cover; Music Video

Alternative rock heroes, Sponge, continue teasing out the contents of their upcoming 1994 album, and if anyone thought their last release - Morrissey’s “The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get” - was a surprising choice for them, this one will set you reeling.

A tribute to the year during which Sponge themselves broke through, 1994 includes Sponge’s uniquely inspired versions of iconic alt rock hits like Blur's "Girls And Boys," Sonic Youth's "Bull In The Heather," Alice In Chains' "No Excuses," Oasis’s “Supersonic” and more.

But even amidst such exalted company, “Fade Into You” stands out as a masterpiece. Taken from Mazzy Star’s second album So Tonight That I Might See, the song seemed to be everywhere in 1994; top three on Billboard’s Modern Rock Tracks chart, top 50 on the hot 100 and, since that time, it’s become a regular in TV and movie soundtracks.

“Fade Into You is a FANTASTIC SONG,” says Vinnie, “but not an obvious choice which makes it more interesting and challenging. Covering songs by Stone Temple Pilots and Alice In Chains seem reasonable for a band like Sponge, but to step away from the harder vocal guitar driven rockers shows an entire new side of the band.”

Director Drew Fortier's accompanying video only accentuates the song’s already chilling atmosphere - a Strictly No Spoilers ghost story that is sure to become one of the all-time classic Halloween hits. And it co-stars Hannah Fierman, who has some great horror/thriller credits already behind her, including V/H/S, Siren and St. Agatha, alongside episodes of Creepshow and The Vampire Diaries.

Watch the video below.

1994 tracklisting:

"Savory"

"Supersonic "

"Girls And Boys"

"The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get"

"Girl, You'll Be A Woman Soon"

"Interstate Love Song"

"No Excuses"

"Fade Into You"

"Bull In The Heather"

"Fade Into You" video:

"The More You Ignore Me, The Closer I Get" video: